WATCH: Stanford commit Jshawn Frausto-Ramos and QB target Elijah Brown preview Mater Dei vs. St John Bosco matchup

There is often a debate among high school, college, and even NFL players as to which state produces the best high school talent.

One of the states that many people consider to be the best is the state of California, which will be home to one of the best high school games in the country on Friday. Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei will host Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco this Friday, in what has become the nation’s best high school rivalry. Bosco comes into the game as the No. 1 ranked team in the country, while Mater Dei comes in as the No. 2 ranked team.

Dating back to 2016, the two teams have met twice a year, once in league play, the other in the CIF Finals, every year except 2020 when there was only a five game spring Covid season and last year, when Servite upset Bosco in the semi-finals.

This is likely the most intense rivalry at the high school level, and as you could expect each school as their fair share of highly touted players. A handful of those players are either Stanford commits, like Bosco four-star cornerback commit Jshawn Frausto-Ramos, or they are Stanford targets like Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown.

In a news piece put out by Spectrum News 1 SoCal's Kristen Lago, the two teams were asked to say one nice thing about their biggest rival, and their responses likely won't shock you. There were begrudgingly uniform compliments, Jumbotron compliments, and even a recruiting pitch by Frasuto-Ramos to four-star Mater Dei linebacker Leviticus Su’a.

Aside from Su'a, Brown is a major recruit that Stanford would love to land. The four-star quarterback is quite accomplished already as a junior, holding a 23 game win streak going in to this game. He’s 23-0 as the starter, and has started every game since his freshman season. Frausto-Ramos may be trying to pick him off during the game, but after the game if there is a chance, the Cardinal pledge may make a pitch for Brown to join him in Palo Alto.

Through six games this year, Brown has throw for 1,376 yards and 17 touchdowns and completed 69% of his throws.

If history provides any indication of what will happen, it is likely these two teams will square if the CIF Finals later this season. But for now, this is the most important game at the high school level.