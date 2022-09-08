We have officially come full circle as Stanford is set to host what is now a completely different USC team than the one they played a year ago.

After handling the Trojans a year ago, Stanford would trigger what was the beginning of one of the craziest college football years the sport has ever seen. USC would go on to fire Clay Helton and hire offensive mastermind and former Oklahoma coach, Lincoln Riley, as his replacement. A move that changed the landscape of college football, as he would bring in the top transfer class headlined by elite quarterback Caleb Williams and receiver Jordan Addison while also triggering what seemed to be a never ending chain of events.

Fast forward to now, and the Cardinal are now tasked with welcoming Riley and the new look USC program to Pac-12 play. Something that will prove to be a huge challenge for the Cardinal as the No. 10 ranked Trojans who are favored by 8.5 points, and currently have a 74.6% chance to win according to ESPN's FPI. On the bright side for Stanford, they are 2-0 against USC at home in their last couple meetings and have won five out of the last eight matchups.

Stanford will need to tighten up after having some costly mental errors last week, but they do have a legitimate chance to pull off the upset. Something that Riley is fully aware of as he expressed how important their first true road test was when talking to the media.

Let's take a look at what Lincoln Riley had to say about Stanford ahead of their Week 2 matchup