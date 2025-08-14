What Stanford's QB Decision Means for Elijah Brown
Stanford football has their starting quarterback for the 2025 season, and it's not returning QB Elijah Brown.
After a long spring and fall camp battle, head coach Frank Reich and the Cardinal decided that it would be best to go with sixth year senior and Oregon State transfer Ben Gulbranson to get the starting role. Many not only expected redshirt freshman Elijah Brown to get the nod, but even Dylan Rizk, a transfer from UCF could be in line for the starting spot.
However, Stanford is rolling with Gulbranson to lead next season, and there appear to be a number of reasons that decision makes sense for the program, given where they are heading into 2025.
Back in high school, Brown was one of the best players in the nation. Starting four years at national powerhouse Mater Dei, Brown was truly dominant, not only in Southern California, but throughout America. When he committed to Stanford, many were shocked, thinking he could go to a better football program, but Brown was determined to begin his career in Palo Alto.
Brown entered the 2024 season with a possibility to be the starter as a true freshman. However, Ashton Daniels won the starting job, putting Brown on the bench for the majority of the year, though he did receive some playing time over the course of the season.
He played in three games as a freshman, getting consistent time in just one, against SMU. Throughout the season, Brown put up 274 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. Due to playing in just three games during the year, it was deemed a redshirt year.
Now entering his redshirt freshman season, Brown was the clear guy to be the starter, given that he was the sole returning option from last year's team that was in the mix. However, with the additions of Dylan Rizk and Ben Gulbranson in the transfer portal, Brown will be starting the season on the bench.
Brown now has two options to consider throughout the season. Either he can stay and potetially be the bonafide starter for years to come, or he can transfer to hope to find another opportunity.
Gulbranson, being a sixth year senior, will be playing in his last eligible year. That means that Brown will not only have a clearer path to being the starter next year, but will have more subsequent years to keep the spot. However, he could decide to leave in the portal, and look for an opportunity at another school to start at.
At this point in time, the potential transfer of Brown seems like the more likely scenario. That said, we have yet to begin the 2025 season, and there could be injuries or ineffectiveness that change the lay of the land over the course of the campaign.
Regardless of what the future holds, Brown knows what decision is best for himself and those close to him. His decision will be a crucial part to Stanford offseason, and could possibly even dictate the future of football on the farm, and who be leading the program as they also welcome in a new, more permanent, head coach.