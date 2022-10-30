What went wrong for Stanford in their blowout loss to #12 UCLA

With a chance to extend their winning streak to three, and get their season win total to four the Stanford Cardinal traveled to Pasadena to take on No. 12 UCLA on Saturday night.

Despite getting out to an early 3-0 lead, the game would never be close again after about midway through the first quarter. UCLA would answer with a quick touchdown to go up 7-3, and just a couple plays later an interception by Tanner McKee would essentially take Stanford out of the game. The Cardinal signal caller through a pick on the first play following the kickoff, and UCLA's Zach Charbonnnet would take it 23-yards for the touchdown to give UCLA a 14-3 lead and never turned back.

While it was expected that Stanford would have some struggles against what has proven to be one of the best teams in the country, it was extremely concerning at how poorly the team looked. UCLA had their way with Stanford's defense in the first half, and Stanford's offense made the Bruin's defense look like one of the best defensive units in the country.

Now that we have had a full night's sleep to sulk in the loss and think about it, here are the things that went absolutely wrong for Stanford in their 38-13 loss.