What went wrong for Stanford in their loss to No. 18 Washington

I had this as one of the main issues in the USC loss, and it is something that carried over to this game. For starters, Stanford has never been one to push the envelope, but yesterday's offensive showing was as bland as it gets. For starters, even before Walter Rouse went out and especially after, I was not a fan of the RPO plays that were taking about two or even three seconds for McKee to decide if he was going to pull the ball. When the defense is generating as much as pressure as they were, and your plays aren't even close to being developed, it sets the offense up for failure. It also seemed ridiculous to attempt the fake fumble play that the broadcast didn't pick up on, but consisted of McKee acting as if he lost the ball. It appeared to be the shotgun form of the play they ran in the Rose Bowl years ago. If your line is at full strength sure try that, but again, it put them in comprising situations that required them to block too long.

This play wasn't even the best example of it taking extremely long to develop, but as you can see by the time McKee pulls and drops back none of the receivers are open or close to finishing their route, and the pocket has already collapsed. It is just extremely confusing as to why you would want your depleted offensive line to try and block longer they need to be.

I would have liked to see more plays of just quick outs or slants, and rely on the athletes you have to make plays after the catch.

This play was nothing special, but it takes advantage of the size mismatch between the safety and Yurosek. The big tight end is able to haul in the pass fight through some tackles and, get a chunk of yards.

This play takes a tad longer than the previous in terms of getting the ball out, but Mckee's pump fake creates enough confusing to allow Michael Wilson to get wide open. They also ran a similar look on the John Humphreys touchdown. Nothing special, allows the offensive line to not have to block as long, and gets a play maker in open space.