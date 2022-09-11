What went wrong for Stanford in their loss to USC

It appears that even despite this Cardinal offense being flanked with veterans, they still struggle with the little things. Through their first two games, Stanford has accumulated eight turnovers, and that was the difference between them winning and losing against USC. While the scoreboard doesn't indicate it, Stanford had multiple chances in the first half that would have tied or even given them the lead.

The Cardinal gave an USC offense that will likely finish as one of the best in the country too many chances with the ball, as the Trojans scored 17 points off turnovers. The worst part about the turnovers, besides the fact they gave the ball away, is when they gave the ball away. After choosing to be aggressive and start the game off with a bang, the Cardinal gave the ball back right away and would find themselves down. The following possession, after getting within a couple yards of scoring McKee tossed an interception in the red zone following a questionable reversal of a previous touchdown. That wasn't the only turnover in the red zone as E.J. Smith fumbled at the one yard line on a play that would have cut the lead to one score. When you look at the stats, USC only outgunned Stanford by 60 yards, but they were able to capitalize more than the Cardinal were.