Where does Tanner McKee among the nation's best quarterbacks?

College football expert Mike Farrell sees McKee as someone in the upper echelon of quarterbacks

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

There is not much optimism from the Stanford fanbase after yet another disappointing season in 2021. 

After starting out 3-2, the Cardinal would go on to lose every game for the rest of the season and finish below .500 for the second time in three years. Many fans are uneasy, and some are even going as far to say that the program's winningest coach of all time, David Shaw, is on the hot seat.

There is one player in particular that can right the wrongs from the struggles of the past, and that is of course starting quarterback Tanner McKee. 

The third year quarterback is viewed as one of the best quarterbacks in the next year's NFL Draft class, and according to college football Mike Farrell one of the top players regardless of class. Farrell took to Twitter to release his rankings of the top passers in the country, and McKee came in at No. 15. 

McKee ranked below quarterbacks such as Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel and Costal Carolina's Grayson McCall, while being ahead of South Carolina's Spencer Rattler. 

If he can make smart decisions and not force passes, McKee will be primed for a breakout season. He will be throwing to one of the most experienced receiver groups in the country, and also benefits from having two tight ends that can end up being the best duo in the country when things are all said and done. 

Stanford needs the McKee from the first give games to show up, as he completed 65% of his passes on 7.2 yards per attempt, while throwing for 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. That is when they won their three games, including two wins over ranked opponents. When McKee got banged up and started forcing passes the offense as a whole suffered as there was a major dip in production the second half of the season.

After starting off strong McKee fell off the rails, he would go on to only throw four more touchdowns, throw seven interceptions, and was sacked 17 times.

His ability to stay healthy and consistent with his decision making will be the difference between Stanford making a bowl game, or David Shaw being placed on the hot seat. 

 

