Athlon Sports expects a breakout year from Tanner McKee

Will the Stanford signal caller guide the Cardinal back to success?

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

It hasn't been since 2018 that the Stanford Cardinal have had a winning football season, something the program was experiencing nearly every year and were even frequent members of the top 25. 

Since then, the program has seen a major decline for a handful of reasons whether it be development, lack of evolution in scheme, or simply just the fact that things haven't been falling their way. Experts and data bases are calling for another losing season, but there is a common acknowledgment that the play of quarterback Tanner McKee can be the thing that turns the misfortune around. 

Of all the players on this roster, McKee is generating the most hype as PFF views him as the third best quarterback in the next draft class, On3 thinks he's a lock to throw for 3,000 yards, and most recently Athlon Sports named him the player in the Pac-12 that they expect to have a breakout season in 2022. 

It is hard not to believe that McKee won't succeed as the whole offensive line is returning and has a full offseason to improve, he will have all of his receivers returning from last season, and his tight end duo led by Ben Yurosek is one of the best in the country. 

All McKee has to do (easier said that done) is make better decisions, and not rely on his arm strength all the time to get him out of situations. When he started forcing things last season, it would take the Cardinal out of games. He may be relied on even more than he was last season due to the fact that the running backs are so inexperienced after the loss of Austin Jones (USC) and Nathanial Peat (Missouri), but we have seen him carry the team to victory before. 

The defense was a abysmal last season, but with all of the weapons McKee has around him he may be asked to outscore opponents in order to keep Stanford in games.

Stanford's schedule won't do him any favors as it is the toughest in the conference, but with a full year of experience under his belt people believe that it is McKee's time to shine and resurrect the once consistently great program. 

 

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) drops back for a pass against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.
