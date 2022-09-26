Skip to main content

Where every Pac-12 ranks in ESPN's FPI after Week 4

The Pac-12 saw some major risers after a strong opening week of conference play
  Author:
  Publish date:

For the second straight week, the Pac-12 saw six teams rise in ESPN's FPI rankings.

The talk of the conference has easily been USC who was battle tested for the first time against Oregon State, and while they didn't look as prolific on offense they pulled out the win. This win clearly established them as the best team in the conference, but they weren't the only ranked team with a huge win as Oregon had a miraculous comeback against a very good Washington State team. 

Cal had their most convincing win of the season against Arizona, Utah beat up on Arizona State, and UCLA is still undefeated. 

Let's take a look where every Pac-12 team stands in ESPN's latest FPI rankings. A reminder, the data base as explained by ESPN is a "...measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily."

117. Colorado

USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Karl Dorrell (center) looks on during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl.

Previous Ranking: No. 116 

There are 14 spots between Colorado and the next Power 5 program, as they are one of the worst teams in college football. Things are bleak in Boulder.

82. Arizona

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) gestures at the line of scrimmage during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium.

Previous Ranking: No. 77

Arizona has improved, but they clearly still have a ways to go before they can compete in the Pac-12.

80. Arizona State

Sep 1, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devil quarterback Emory Jones lines up to hike the ball against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Sun Devil Stadium

Previous Ranking: No. 71

Arizona State looked like a team who just fired their coach a week ago. Not good. 

63. Stanford

Washington Huskies defensive lineman Zion Tupuola-Fetui (58) forces an incomplete pass by Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

No movement 

Stanford looked disappointing against Washington as the offense had no answers. The defense wasn't great either, but they gave Stanford a couple of chances to build off their momentum.

60. Washington State

Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) scrambles with the football under pressure from Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.

Previous Ranking: No. 61

Washington State was so close to beating Oregon, but late mistakes hurt the Cougars. 

54. Cal

Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jack Plummer (13) passes against the UNLV Rebels during the first quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium.

Previous Ranking: No. 60

Cal has a star in freshman running back Jadyn Ott, as his monster day is what helped them win so convincingly. 

38. UCLA

UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs the ball in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Rose Bowl.

Previous Ranking: No. 46 

UCLA continued their tour of cupcakes, as they got to play Colorado who was starting a third different quarterback. Playing Washington will reveal how good or bad the Bruins really are. 

37. Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) throws the ball against the Utah State Aggies in the first half of the 2021 LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

Previous Ranking: No. 36 

The Beavers showed how good they are, but were unable to get the result they wanted. 

21. Oregon

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles out to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Previous Ranking: No. 20

Bo Nix had his best game as a Duck, as Oregon was able to pull off a huge comeback in what looked like a blowout for Washington State. 

18. Washington

Washington Huskies linebacker Cam Bright (2) intercepts a pass intended for Stanford Cardinal running back Casey Filkins (2) during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

Previous Ranking: No. 21

Washington continues to climb after their blowout win over Stanford. The Huskies take on UCLA this weekend for a battle of the unbeaten. 

10. Utah

Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches a touchdown pass behind Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. College Football Rose Bowl

Previous Ranking: No. 13

Utah looked dominant against a putrid Arizona State team. As they should. 

9. USC

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball on the run during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.

Previous Ranking: 11

The Trojans faired well in their first true test of the season, and finally got a strong defensive performance. 

