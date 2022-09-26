Where every Pac-12 ranks in ESPN's FPI after Week 4

For the second straight week, the Pac-12 saw six teams rise in ESPN's FPI rankings.

The talk of the conference has easily been USC who was battle tested for the first time against Oregon State, and while they didn't look as prolific on offense they pulled out the win. This win clearly established them as the best team in the conference, but they weren't the only ranked team with a huge win as Oregon had a miraculous comeback against a very good Washington State team.

Cal had their most convincing win of the season against Arizona, Utah beat up on Arizona State, and UCLA is still undefeated.

Let's take a look where every Pac-12 team stands in ESPN's latest FPI rankings. A reminder, the data base as explained by ESPN is a "...measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily."