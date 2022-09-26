Where every Pac-12 ranks in ESPN's FPI after Week 4
For the second straight week, the Pac-12 saw six teams rise in ESPN's FPI rankings.
The talk of the conference has easily been USC who was battle tested for the first time against Oregon State, and while they didn't look as prolific on offense they pulled out the win. This win clearly established them as the best team in the conference, but they weren't the only ranked team with a huge win as Oregon had a miraculous comeback against a very good Washington State team.
Cal had their most convincing win of the season against Arizona, Utah beat up on Arizona State, and UCLA is still undefeated.
Let's take a look where every Pac-12 team stands in ESPN's latest FPI rankings. A reminder, the data base as explained by ESPN is a "...measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily."
117. Colorado
Previous Ranking: No. 116
There are 14 spots between Colorado and the next Power 5 program, as they are one of the worst teams in college football. Things are bleak in Boulder.
82. Arizona
Previous Ranking: No. 77
Arizona has improved, but they clearly still have a ways to go before they can compete in the Pac-12.
80. Arizona State
Previous Ranking: No. 71
Arizona State looked like a team who just fired their coach a week ago. Not good.
63. Stanford
No movement
Stanford looked disappointing against Washington as the offense had no answers. The defense wasn't great either, but they gave Stanford a couple of chances to build off their momentum.
60. Washington State
Previous Ranking: No. 61
Washington State was so close to beating Oregon, but late mistakes hurt the Cougars.
54. Cal
Previous Ranking: No. 60
Cal has a star in freshman running back Jadyn Ott, as his monster day is what helped them win so convincingly.
38. UCLA
Previous Ranking: No. 46
UCLA continued their tour of cupcakes, as they got to play Colorado who was starting a third different quarterback. Playing Washington will reveal how good or bad the Bruins really are.
37. Oregon State
Previous Ranking: No. 36
The Beavers showed how good they are, but were unable to get the result they wanted.
21. Oregon
Previous Ranking: No. 20
Bo Nix had his best game as a Duck, as Oregon was able to pull off a huge comeback in what looked like a blowout for Washington State.
18. Washington
Previous Ranking: No. 21
Washington continues to climb after their blowout win over Stanford. The Huskies take on UCLA this weekend for a battle of the unbeaten.
10. Utah
Previous Ranking: No. 13
Utah looked dominant against a putrid Arizona State team. As they should.
9. USC
Previous Ranking: 11
The Trojans faired well in their first true test of the season, and finally got a strong defensive performance.