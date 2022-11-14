Skip to main content

Where every Pac-12 team ranks in ESPN's FPI after Week 11

There is a new top team in ESPN's FPI rankings
This past weekend may have been the most chaotic weekend for the Pac-12 in years. 

With four teams in the race for the College Football Playoff, and five in the race for the Pac-12 Championship there was an expectation that Oregon would beat Washington and knock them out from conference title contention and the other top schools would win. 

That was not the case, as Washington pulled off the upset over Oregon in Eugene, and UCLA lost to Arizona which has now led to a shakeup in the standings. It also led to some movement in the latest edition of ESPN's FPI, as there is a new Pac-12 team at the top. 

Let's take a look at where every team in the Pac-12 ranks in the latest edition of ESPN's FPI, which is explained by ESPN a "...measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily." 

121. Colorado

Quarterback J.T. Shrout #5 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up before a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Folsom Field on September 2, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado.

Previous Ranking: 120

80. Stanford

Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw talks with quarterback Tanner McKee (18) during a time out in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl.

Previous Ranking: 79

75. Arizona

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) gestures at the line of scrimmage during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium.

Previous Ranking: 80

72. Cal

California Bears running back Jadyn Ott (6) carries the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Marist Liufau (8) attempts to tackle in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium.

Previous Ranking: 69

70. Arizona State

Sep 1, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devil quarterback Emory Jones lines up to hike the ball against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Sun Devil Stadium

Previous Ranking: 71

43. Washington State

Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) scrambles with the football under pressure from Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.

Previous Ranking: 44

30. UCLA

UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) throws a pass against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Previous Ranking: 21

28. Oregon State

Stanford, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Damien Martinez (6) celebrates with wide receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison (0) after scoring a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium.

Previous Ranking: 38

27. Washington

Sep 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Previous Ranking: 30 

14. USC

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball on the run during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.

Previous Ranking: 13

13. Oregon

Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) rushes for an 80 yard touchdown during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-27.

Previous Ranking: 11

6. Utah

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) during the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Previous Ranking: 7

