Where every Pac-12 team ranks in ESPN's FPI after Week 11

This past weekend may have been the most chaotic weekend for the Pac-12 in years.

With four teams in the race for the College Football Playoff, and five in the race for the Pac-12 Championship there was an expectation that Oregon would beat Washington and knock them out from conference title contention and the other top schools would win.

That was not the case, as Washington pulled off the upset over Oregon in Eugene, and UCLA lost to Arizona which has now led to a shakeup in the standings. It also led to some movement in the latest edition of ESPN's FPI, as there is a new Pac-12 team at the top.

Let's take a look at where every team in the Pac-12 ranks in the latest edition of ESPN's FPI, which is explained by ESPN a "...measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily."