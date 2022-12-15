Where every Pac-12 team's recruiting class ranks ahead of early signing day

With early signing days in less than a week, the recruiting world is going absolutely mad at the moment.

Schools like Stanford and Oregon are attempting to fend off poachers, while schools like Arizona State and Colorado are looking to build up their recruiting classes to escape the bottom of the rankings. You can never truly know what will happen on signing day, as last year we saw the No. 1 recruit flip from Florida State to Jackson State. I thought it would be interesting to see how every Pac-12 team is doing thus far, and will adjust the rankings after early signing day next week to see who moved the most.

With that being said, let's take a look at where every Pac-12 team ranks nationally and in the Pac-12 according to 247Sports.