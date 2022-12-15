Skip to main content

Where every Pac-12 team's recruiting class ranks ahead of early signing day

The Pac-12 is home to some of the best classes in the country
With early signing days in less than a week, the recruiting world is going absolutely mad at the moment.

Schools like Stanford and Oregon are attempting to fend off poachers, while schools like Arizona State and Colorado are looking to build up their recruiting classes to escape the bottom of the rankings. You can never truly know what will happen on signing day, as last year we saw the No. 1 recruit flip from Florida State to Jackson State. I thought it would be interesting to see how every Pac-12 team is doing thus far, and will adjust the rankings after early signing day next week to see who moved the most.

With that being said, let's take a look at where every Pac-12 team ranks nationally and in the Pac-12 according to 247Sports. 

Arizona State

Stanford, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Elijhah Badger (2) is brought down by Stanford Cardinal linebacker Jacob Mangum-Farrar (14) after a pass reception during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.

Pac-12 Rank: No. 12

National Rank: 101

Number of commits 16 

Highest Ranked Commit: Three-star WR Korbin Hendrix 

Cal

California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox stands on the field with crutches before the game against the Sacramento State Hornets at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium.

Pac-12 Rank: No. 11

National Rank: 91

Number of Commits: 9 

Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star WR Nyziah Hunter

Colorado

Dec 4, 2022; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during a press conference at the Arrow Touchdown Club.

Pac-12 Rank: No. 10

National Rank: 69

Number of Commits: 12

Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star RB Dylan Edwards

Washington State

Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) scrambles with the football under pressure from Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.

Pac-12 Rank: No. 9

National Rank: 67

Number of Commits: 19

Highest Ranked Commit: Three-star OL Noah Dunham 

UCLA

UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Pac-12 Rank: No. 8

National Rank: 50

Number of Commits: 12

Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star WR Jeremiah McClure

Arizona

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) gestures at the line of scrimmage during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium.

Pac-12 Rank: No. 7

National Rank: 49

Number of Commits: 19

Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star QB Brayden Dorman

Oregon State

Stanford, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Damien Martinez (6) celebrates with wide receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison (0) after scoring a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium.

Pac-12 Rank: No. 6

National Rank: 47

Number of Commits: 18

Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star QB Aidan Chiles

Stanford

Troy Taylor and his family

Pac-12 Rank: No. 5

National Rank: 37

Number of Commits: 15

Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star TE Jaden Platt

Washington

Sep 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Pac-12 Rank: No. 4

National Rank: 29

Number of Commits: 18

Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star CB Curley Reed

Utah

Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham and quarterback Cameron Rising (7) are introduced before playing against the Southern California Trojans in the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium.

Pac-12 Rank: No. 3

National Rank: 21

Number of Commits: 20

Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star OT Spencer Fano

USC

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the second half against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Pac-12 Rank: No. 2

National Rank: 14

Number of Commits: 19

Highest Ranked Commit: Five-star QB Malachi Nelson

Oregon

Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass during the first half against Stanford Cardinal defensive end David Bailey (23) at Autzen Stadium.

Pac-12 Rank: No. 1

National Rank: 12

Number of Commits: 24

Highest Ranked Commit: Five-star QB Dante Moore

