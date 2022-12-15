Where every Pac-12 team's recruiting class ranks ahead of early signing day
With early signing days in less than a week, the recruiting world is going absolutely mad at the moment.
Schools like Stanford and Oregon are attempting to fend off poachers, while schools like Arizona State and Colorado are looking to build up their recruiting classes to escape the bottom of the rankings. You can never truly know what will happen on signing day, as last year we saw the No. 1 recruit flip from Florida State to Jackson State. I thought it would be interesting to see how every Pac-12 team is doing thus far, and will adjust the rankings after early signing day next week to see who moved the most.
With that being said, let's take a look at where every Pac-12 team ranks nationally and in the Pac-12 according to 247Sports.
Arizona State
Pac-12 Rank: No. 12
National Rank: 101
Number of commits 16
Highest Ranked Commit: Three-star WR Korbin Hendrix
Cal
Pac-12 Rank: No. 11
National Rank: 91
Number of Commits: 9
Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star WR Nyziah Hunter
Colorado
Pac-12 Rank: No. 10
National Rank: 69
Number of Commits: 12
Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star RB Dylan Edwards
Washington State
Pac-12 Rank: No. 9
National Rank: 67
Number of Commits: 19
Highest Ranked Commit: Three-star OL Noah Dunham
UCLA
Pac-12 Rank: No. 8
National Rank: 50
Number of Commits: 12
Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star WR Jeremiah McClure
Arizona
Pac-12 Rank: No. 7
National Rank: 49
Number of Commits: 19
Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star QB Brayden Dorman
Oregon State
Pac-12 Rank: No. 6
National Rank: 47
Number of Commits: 18
Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star QB Aidan Chiles
Stanford
Pac-12 Rank: No. 5
National Rank: 37
Number of Commits: 15
Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star TE Jaden Platt
Washington
Pac-12 Rank: No. 4
National Rank: 29
Number of Commits: 18
Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star CB Curley Reed
Utah
Pac-12 Rank: No. 3
National Rank: 21
Number of Commits: 20
Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star OT Spencer Fano
USC
Pac-12 Rank: No. 2
National Rank: 14
Number of Commits: 19
Highest Ranked Commit: Five-star QB Malachi Nelson
Oregon
Pac-12 Rank: No. 1
National Rank: 12
Number of Commits: 24
Highest Ranked Commit: Five-star QB Dante Moore