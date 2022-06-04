Where Stanford ranks in the Top 25 winningest programs in past 10 years

To have a successful college football program for a decade or longer, there are a lot of things that need to go the right way for a school, especially a school such as Stanford that has such rigorous academic requirements.

In an article by 247Sports, they dove into the winningest schools dating back to the 2012 season, and of course it featured the expected suspects of Alabama, Clemson, and Ohio State but it also featured a handful of Pac-12 teams.

Five Pac-12 teams were included, with Stanford only trailing Oregon as the winningest program in the conference. In terms of where the Cardinal ranked in the top 25, they came in at the t-No. 16. They along with Iowa have the exact same record of 82-43 dating back to 2012. From the span of 2012-2019 the Cardinal finished with at least nine wins in six out of the seven years. They made seven bowl appearances, which include two Rose Bowl victories in three appearances in that time span.

The Cardinal are yearning to get back to those ways of winning, as they haven't had a winning season since 2018.