Skip to main content
Where Stanford ranks in the Top 25 winningest programs in past 10 years

Where Stanford ranks in the Top 25 winningest programs in past 10 years

Even with recent struggles the Cardinal are one of the more successful programs in the country over the past decade

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Even with recent struggles the Cardinal are one of the more successful programs in the country over the past decade

To have a successful college football program for a decade or longer, there are a lot of things that need to go the right way for a school, especially a school such as Stanford that has such rigorous academic requirements.

In an article by 247Sports, they dove into the winningest schools dating back to the 2012 season, and of course it featured the expected suspects of Alabama, Clemson, and Ohio State but it also featured a handful of Pac-12 teams. 

Five Pac-12 teams were included, with Stanford only trailing Oregon as the winningest program in the conference. In terms of where the Cardinal ranked in the top 25, they came in at the t-No. 16. They along with Iowa have the exact same record of 82-43 dating back to 2012. From the span of 2012-2019 the Cardinal finished with at least nine wins in six out of the seven years. They made seven bowl appearances, which include two Rose Bowl victories in three appearances in that time span.

The Cardinal are yearning to get back to those ways of winning, as they haven't had a winning season since 2018. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Football

Where Stanford ranks in the Top 25 winningest programs in past 10 years

By Kevin Borba16 seconds ago
Softball/Baseball

Stanford scores 20 en route to blow out win over Binghamton in opening matchup of regional

By Kevin Borba13 hours ago
Milton HS' Kanaan Carlyle (3) jumps for a shot during the 48th annual City of Palms Classic between IMG Academy and Milton HS on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.
Basketball

Stanford commit Kanaan Carlyle makes USA U18 National Team

By Kevin Borba20 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (17) makes an interception against Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Phillip Brooks (88) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Football

11 Stanford players graced Athlon's Preseason All-Pac-12 teams

By Kevin Borba21 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws the football against the UCLA Bruins during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

PFF ranks Tanner McKee as the third best QB in the 2023 NFL Draft class

By Kevin Borba22 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal tight end Tucker Fisk (88) runs onto the field with his teammates waving the American flag before the game against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit:
Recruiting

Stanford offers three-star EDGE Tre Williams

By Kevin Borba23 hours ago
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Solomon Thomas (92) leaves the field after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

WATCH: Former Cardinal Solomon Thomas talks about the importance of mental health

By Kevin BorbaJun 2, 2022
USATSI_17227452
Football

Where Stanford's 2023 recruiting class ranks according to On3

By Kevin BorbaJun 2, 2022