Where Tanner McKee ranks among all Pac-12 starting quarterbacks

While being viewed as a potential first rounder Tanner McKee evidently still has a lot of room to improve

While being viewed as a potential first rounder Tanner McKee evidently still has a lot of room to improve

With over half the teams in the Pac-12 likely fielding a new starting quarterback in 2022, there are some new names ascending to the top of quarterback rankings lists.

One of those names not being Stanford's Tanner McKee, as according to 247Sports' latest rankings of the projected starting quarterbacks McKee is in the bottom tier of the conference. 

The second year starter for Stanford ranked as the No. 7 quarterback in the conference behind Oregon State's Chance Nolan and Arizona's Jayden de Laura. While it does make sense that players like Caleb Williams, Cam Rising, and even de Laura are ranked ahead of McKee it does seem fair to question the ranking of Dorian Thompson-Robinson at No. 2 or Cam Ward at No. 4. 

Here is what 247Sports' Raymond Lucas Jr. had to say about why McKee is the No. 7 quarterback in the conference:

Tanner McKee may only have one year of experience as a starter, but what he showcased throughout 2021 is enough to consider him highly heading into 2022. On the year, he threw 15 touchdowns to seven interceptions while picking up 2,327 yards on 206 of 315 passes. But what makes McKee so intriguing is the stride he hit. He started the season slow, throwing four interceptions in the span of three games and it looked like he had found his groove against Washington State where he threw for two scores and rushed for another but then threw three interceptions the following week against Arizona State Oct. 8. From that point on, he threw 11 touchdowns and wasn't picked off once and if that's how he plays in 2022, he'll be a household name in the Pac-12 region.

McKee has everything to gain this season, as if he is able to be more consistent the sky is the limit for him and his elite arm talent. If the offensive line can even be half-decent, McKee has shown that with a little time in the pocket he make big plays. 

The offense is loaded with elite pass catchers at both receiver and tight end, while also having a potential breakout star at running back in E.J. Smith. However, none of these weapons will have a chance to make an impact if the offensive line can't keep McKee upright or create lanes for Smith to get to the second level.

While a Stanford offense will never be atop the charts in yards or points per game, it is fair to say that with some better offensive line play, McKee and company will have a legitimate chance to right the wrongs of the past couple years. 

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Stanford Stadium.
