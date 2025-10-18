Which Stanford Football Stars Have Emerged as NFL Talents?
Following a loss at SMU last Saturday, Stanford football is six games into the season, where they sit at 2-4 overall and 1-2 in conference play. There is no doubt that the Cardinal have had a poor start, but through the losses, many players have emerged as stars for the program that could earn roles at the next level.
It’s been 16 years since there was an NFL draft without a Stanford player selected, dating back to 2008-2009, and this year should be no different. Here's a look at a few players that have, or have the potential to emerge as pro prospects in the future.
Matt Rose
Rose has been the biggest riser on Stanford’s roster this season. As a freshman, Rose had just 15 tackles all season. In his sophomore year, he brought the number up to 32. Although the numbers are solid, Rose, a redshirt junior, still had room to grow before becoming an NFL prospect.
That’s until this season, where Rose has been one of the best defensive players in the ACC. Just six games into the season, he has 47 tackles, meaning he is on pace for 94, while also being the life to Stanford’s defense. Those are numbers that will certainly draw the attention of NFL teams.
Collin Wright
Wright, another redshirt junior this season, has been up and down this season due to injuries, but when he's on the field, there is no doubt that he could be playing on Sundays.
He has 15 tackles this season as a cornerback, and that’s including a missed game. His most notable moment was a pick six to take the lead against Boston College. His game has NFL potential all over it, though one more year where he stays healthy could improve his stock.
CJ Williams
After solid stints at USC and Wisconsin, Williams was a solid college player, but needed an opportunity to shine. At Stanford, he had a tough start to his senior season, where he had just 62 yards through three games. But the last three contests have been miles better.
He has racked up three straight games with 100+ yards, going for 27 receptions and 342 yards over the three contests. If Williams keeps up his form, he will be getting some looks from pro teams.
Micah Ford
Ford has been amazing this season as just a sophomore. He has gotten 400 rushing yards and 77 receiving yards this season, and has truly established himself as RB1 despite fierce competition. With his size and speed, Ford could be playing on Sundays in the near future.
With a lot of important players looking great this season, there are a number of guys who are deserving of a chance to get drafted and become the next Cardinal in the pros.