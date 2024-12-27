Missouri Tigers Land Ex-Stanford Player in Portal
Another Stanford transfer has found a new home. Early in December, punter Connor Weselman was one of the handful of Stanford players who put their name in the transfer portal ahead of next year. And now it looks like Weselman has found his next destination for 2025, opting to sign with the Missouri Tigers for his final season of eligibility.
With Aidan Flintoft serving as Stanford's primary punter, Weselman primarily served as the holder in 2024, not punting one time. In 2023, Weselman appeared in all 12 games as the primary holder, but served as a punter in eight of the team's games, totaling 22 punts for 928 yards while averaging 42.2 yards per punt.
He also had seven punts of 50 yards or more (with a long of 59) while pinning three punts inside the 20. In 2021 and 2022, he did not compete, making only one appearance as a holder as a true freshman in 2021.
Weselman brings a powerful leg and is expected to compete immediately for the starting job at Mizzou, with 2024 starter Luke Bauer leaving and backup Orion Phillips transferring to Utah. With both guys gone, Weselman found a spot where he has a legitimate shot of getting meaningful playing time.
For Stanford, special teams was a major strength in an otherwise tough season, with kicker Emmet Kenney establishing himself as one of the best kickers in the nation and being a big reason why Stanford was able to pull off upset wins over both Syracuse and Louisville this year.
However, in the case of the Tigers, getting reinforcements on special teams has been a big focus, as in addition to both of last year's punters leaving, the program saw inconsistencies at kicker with freshman starter Blake Craig struggling to find a rhythm this year.
Weselman coming in is the first step in revitalizing a unit that could be a major difference maker in making sure the team wins those close games.