Blake Martinez announces retirement from the NFL

The former Cardinal is calling it a career
  Author:
  Publish date:

Just a week after playing playing 91% of the defensive snaps in Las Vegas’ Week Nine loss to Jacksonville, linebacker Blake Martinez took to Instagram to announce his retirement. 

Martinez was a recent addition to the Raiders, signing in October. He appeared in four games for the franchise, and recorded 20 total tackles.

Martinez, 28, began his career in Green Bay after the Packers selected him as their fourth-round pick in 2016. He played 61 games with 57 starts, before signing with the Giants as a free agent in 2020. Martinez suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 of last season.

He ends his career with 84 appearances and 78 starts, four interceptions, 13.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and 22 passes defensed.

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50) celebrates following a tackle during the second quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field.
Cardinal in the NFL

By Kevin Borba
