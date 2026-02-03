Stanford Legend Christian McCaffrey Finalist for Three Major NFL Honors

Before the 2025 NFL season started, no player was under a bigger microscope than Stanford legend and current San Francisco 49ers star running back, Christian McCaffrey. Putting together a historic season in 2023, winning the NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award, McCaffrey was limited to only four games in 2024 while he dealt with injuries.

He'd been used heavily throughout his career and at 29 years old, questions about McCaffrey's longevity and if he could return to form surfaced ahead of the new season.

But McCaffrey wasted no time in silencing the doubters this season, not only remaining healthy for the entire campaign, but returning to form en route to helping the 49ers clinch a playoff berth after a one season absence.

And now, McCaffrey is a finalist for three major NFL awards: the MVP, Offensive Player of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year, making him the first player in NFL history to be a finalist for all three awards.

Finishing the season second in the NFL in carries (311), McCaffrey ran for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 129 catches for 924 yards and seven touchdowns, coming up just short of his second career 1,000/1,000 season. While McCaffrey only averaged 3.9 yards per carry, a lot of that is attributed to the inconsistent play of the 49ers' offensive line.

The only running back who made the MVP shortlist, McCaffrey joins quarterbacks Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, Drake Maye and Matthew Stafford as the finalists for that award.

For Offensive Player of the Year, McCaffrey joins Maye, wide receivers Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba and fellow running back, Bijan Robinson. A likely frontrunner for Comeback Player of the Year, McCaffrey joins Lawrence, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, EDGE rusher Aidan Hutchinson, and quarterback Dak Prescott.

McCaffrey's 2025 season showed that while the 49ers may need to be careful in terms of how much they use him, he still has plenty left in the tank.

The team's leading rusher and receiver, McCaffrey's role on the offensive side of the ball was pivotal, and with him back at full strength, the 49ers' offense was able to return to the similar form it was in during the '23 season after a down year in 2024 that saw several players, including quarterback Brock Purdy, take steps backwards.

In addition to being named a finalist for three AP awards, McCaffrey's strong season earned him his fourth Pro Bowl selection and fourth First-team All-Pro selection.

Under contract with the 49ers through the 2027 season, the franchise will look to get very last drop of prime McCaffrey in the hopes of winning a Super Bowl before he retires. Making it all the way to Super Bowl LVIII in '23, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime, McCaffrey had a dominant game and scored a touchdown.

But nearing the twilight of his career, at least for his position, McCaffrey's focus is getting the job done so he can add an NFL title to his already illustrious resume.

