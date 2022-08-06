Former Stanford Cardinal Simi Fehoko burns Trevon Diggs during Dallas Cowboys training camp

After James Washington went down with a fractured foot, the opportunity for the former Cardinal and 2021 fifth-round pick, Simi Fehoko, to carve out a more prominent role has only increased.

Following the trade of Amari Cooper and departure of Cedrick Wilson, the Cowboys' receiver spots are essentially all up for grabs outside of CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup's who is currently out and rehabbing a torn ACL. This has given players like Fehoko a chance to get some more meaningful reps, and he seems to be making the most out of it.

On Thursday, a clip of Fehoko torching last year's interception king Trevon Diggs went viral, and put fans around the NFL on notice for what could be a breakout year for the former Cardinal.

When answering questions about Fehoko, Cowboys insider Patrik Walker even went as far to say that Fehoko's performances through the first few days of training camp may be helping solidify a spot for him saying:

I really, really like what I'm seeing from Fehoko - entering camp as one of the more unheralded young receivers who has taken advantage of most of the opportunities thrown his way. Yes, there is rookie third-round pick Jalen Tolbert to contend with, as well as other talented upstarts - e.g., T.J. Vasher, Dennis Houston, KaVontae Turpin - but it's now become habitual for Fehoko to make at least one eye-opening grab every day. He belongs in the WR conversation and, in my eyes, has now overtaken one or two others whose name isn't CeeDee Lamb.

With injuries keeping Washington and Gallup out until at least Week 1, combined with the fact the Cowboys haven't signed one of the available free agents at receiver, Fehoko could end up being the third or even second receiver for America's Team come 2022.

Fehoko made five appearances in 2021, but did not record a catch.