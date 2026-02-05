2026 Winter Olympics: When Each Stanford Athlete is Scheduled to Compete

The Olympics are finally here. On Friday, February 6, the opening ceremony for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan will take place, signaling the start of two weeks that will see hundreds of athletes take the world stage in the hopes of taking home a coveted gold medal.

Over the span of 16 days, nearly 3,000 athletes across 92 nations will take part in 116 events (eight sports) in what will be an electric display of athleticism.

The Stanford community will have something to root for as the games commence. Four Stanford undergraduates will take part in this year's Olympic games: Zoe Atkin (Great Britain) in freeskiiing halfpipe, Eileen Gu (China) in freeskiing halfpipe and slopestyle, Brandon Kim (USA) in short track speed skating and Sammy Smith (USA) in cross country skiing.

Gu, not only the biggest name from Stanford on this list but one of the biggest stars in the entire Games, is participating in her second Olympics after putting her name on the map in 2022. Winning a gold in both big air and halfpipe, Gu is back and hungry for more.

Atkin, also in her second Games, came in ninth place in her event in 2022 and is back and ready to get herself onto the podium.

Kim, failing to qualify for the 2022 Olympics, is making his Olympic debut and after a dominant run in 2025 and the early part of 2026, he has major momentum heading into Milan.

Smith, a soccer star at Stanford, helping the program make it all the way to the NCAA tournament final in 2025, is following her Olympic dreams and is ready to put on a show in her first-ever games. One of the youngest members to make USA Ski Team in 2024 at 18 years old, Smith will look to add to her illustrious sports career this month.

Here is the full schedule of when these four Stanford athletes will compete in their respective events:

Atkin - Freeskiing halfpipe

Thursday, Feb. 19: Women's Freeski Halfpipe Qualifications

Saturday, Feb. 21: Women's Freeski Halfpipe Finals

Gu - Freeskiing halfpipe and slopestyle

Saturday, Feb. 7: Women's Freeski Slopestyle Qualifications

Monday, Feb. 9: Women's Freeski Slopestyle Final

Thursday, Feb. 19: Women's Freeski Halfpipe Qualifications

Saturday, Feb. 21: Women's Freeski Halfpipe Finals

Kim - Short track speed skating

Sunday, Feb. 8: Men's 5000m Relay Final

Sunday, Feb. 11: Men's 1000m Final

Saturday, Feb. 14: Men's 500m Final

Thursday, Feb. 19: Men's 1500m Final

Smith - Cross Country Skiing

Tuesday, Feb. 10: Women's Sprint Classic Qualification, Women's Sprint Classic Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Feb. 10: Women's Sprint Classic Semifinals and Finals

