ESPN to Release E60 Documentary "Save: The Katie Meyer Story"
Katie Meyer was born in Burbank, CA, enjoyed nature, and was very adventurous throughout her childhood. But through all of her passions, one remained greater than all: soccer.
Katie was a goalkeeper, who played for Real So Cal as well as Eagles soccer club, while also competing for her high school, Newbury Park. She was a star from a young age, to the point where she competed with the U.S. youth national team. In addition, she was phenomenal in the classroom. Katie was destined for great things.
At just 15 years old, she committed to Stanford University, where she would further her academic and athletic careers. Academically, Stanford was the best place for her, being known as the best academic school in the entire world. From a soccer perspective, the Cardinal were a great program, and consistently competed for a national championship every season.
After an already decorated soccer career, she arrived at Stanford with the hope to bring them back to the promised land after a national championship in 2017. However, in 2018, Meyer redshirted, like most players. Going into her freshman season, she became the starter right away, and never looked back.
Stanford went 24-1 with Meyer in net, and eventually went on to win the national championship, just like they had dreamed of. In the national championship, Meyer made two clutch saves in penalty kicks to propel Stanford to victory. Meyer won MVP of the game, and cemented her legacy at such a young age.
Meyer was the team captain in her sophomore and junior seasons, where she continued to prove herself nationally as one of the best players in the world. Going into her senior season, Meyer was ready to avenge their loss in the previous tournament, and bring Stanford back to glory. But before the season even started, tragedy struck.
In the later part of her junior year at Stanford, Katie had spilled hot coffee on a Stanford football player, who allegedly sexually assaulted one of her teammates. The University did not support Katie, and sent an email informing her that they would hold her diploma for three extra months, and even threatened to kick her out of school.
Katie was hoping to further her time at Stanford, where she wanted to go into law school, but the holding of her diploma put a wrench in those plans. Katie, a hard-working student athlete, believed that it was not fair, of course.
After receiving the notice, Katie committed suicide in her dorm.
The story of Katie Meyer will live on forever. A phenomenal person who put everything she had into Stanford. Captaining the team, winning a national championship, and having tons of success in the classroom, Katie had made the most of her opportunity at Stanford, and given all of her time and hard work to the university.
On May 10, ESPN will release an E60 documentary on Meyer. The stories, the moments, and the behind the scenes will be out for people to watch.