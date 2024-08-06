Former Colts QB Andrew Luck a Huge Supporter of USA Gymnastics
If you have ever seen Andrew Luck highlights on YouTube, you may have seen the one where Luck can be heard complimenting the opposition for a nice tackle or helping an opposing player up off the ground after a play. Luck was known for being one of the nicer guys in the NFL, and while he was at Stanford, he brought a positive vibe and influence to the locker room. Long after retiring, Luck is still going above and beyond in the athletic world.
Married to a former Stanford gymnast, Luck is a huge supporter of gymnastics and has been there every step of the way during USA Gymnastics’ journey in the Paris Olympics this year, giving back to the gymnastics community in a big way.
Luck, who played at Stanford from 2008-2011, remains a big supporter of Stanford athletics, going as far as being one of the directors of the Stanford NIL organization, and has been vital in the gymnasts preparation for the olympics. He and his wife have provided housing and amenities, such as groceries, to five USA gymnasts who were training for the games. While it is unknown exactly which athletes on the team were the recipients of the opportunity, Luck and his family provided them with everything they needed to feel comfortable while preparing for the games.
It didn’t stop there though. When bronze medalist Asher Hong, who won his medal in the men’s team all-around event and helped the USA men win their first medal in the event since 2008, was coming home from the trials after qualifying for the Olympic team, Luck and his wife arranged to have the door of Hong’s house in Minnesota to be decorated upon his return, commemorating his massive achievement.
Playing for the Indianapolis Colts from 2012-2018 and leading the team to division titles in 2013 and 2014, Luck is no stranger to playing in big games or having to perform in big moments. While his retirement signaled the end of his athletic career, the athlete is still very much in him as he helps those that are coming after him reach their goals, rooting on the next generation as they look to make history for their nation.