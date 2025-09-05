Stanford Women's Soccer Dominates No.6 USC
Stanford’s women’s soccer team has been quite dominant this season, which is a big reason why they are currently ranked as the top women's program in the nation.
Despite the success they've had this season, many have questioned how long it could continue for. Eventually, they would run into a tough opponent, and it would crash their momentum. All eyes were on the Cardinal, as they flew down south to take on the sixth-ranked USC Trojans.
Right off the get go, Stanford looked strong. So strong that in the 24th minute, forward Andrea Kitahata found the back of the net to give the Cardinal a 1-0 lead. It wasn’t too convincing of a half, as USC kept it close, but what was said in the locker room must have made a huge impact on Stanford. The Cardinal came out shining in the second half and never looked back.
In the 56th minute, Jasmine Aikey added a second goal onto their lead, her fifth goal in six games. Then, in the 77th minute, things got wild.
Sophomore Eleanor Klinger found an opening at the bottom right to make it 3-0, but the Trojans bounced back, making it 3-1 just two minutes later. Stanford didn't waste any time answering back.
Klinger notched her second goal of the night and of the season in the 82nd minute, followed by freshman Brooke Holden capping off the night in the 85th with her own. It was a goal party in So Cal, but Stanford were the only ones celebrating.
What this win means for the 2025 season
A 5-1 victory for Stanford against another ranked opponent is absolutely huge. Time and time again, this team proves how lethal they are, both offensively and defensively. They find ways to win games by scoring tons of goals, and barely letting the opposition get any shots off. USC notched six total shots in the game—four in the first half and just two in the second—though just one was on net.
Stanford even earned a new ability for the 2025 capaign: Winning on the road against a tough opponent.
This impressive run began almost a month ago, when they opened their season with a 7-0 victory over USF. From there, everything went picture perfect. They dominated every opponent in their path, whether they were a ranked powerhouse like Santa Clara, or a smaller school. On the year, Stanford has scored 30 goals in six games, while allowing three. On average, that a 5-0.5 score early on.
After being ranked just number seven in the preseason poll, the Cardinal quickly rose to second, then first, and are holding it down with an anchor. Stanford's next opponent will be yet another tough ranked club in UCLA, with the Bruins holding down the No. 18 ranking.
The way this team is playing right now, they have to have National Championship aspirations. There are still 11 games left to play in the regular season, but they're off to a very impressive start.