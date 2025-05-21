Stanford Women's Soccer Schedule Released
The Stanford Women’s Soccer team announced their schedule for the upcoming 2025 season earlier this week. 17 matches are scheduled, including ten home matches and ten conference matches. Let’s take a look at their schedule as the Cardinal attempt to get back to glory next season.
The Cardinal start things off on August 14 with a five game home stint. They start with back-to-back WCC opponents, San Francisco and Santa Clara, followed by San Diego State and Saint Mary’s. They end the home stand with former Pac 12 opponent Arizona two weeks later.
After a long time playing at The Farm, the Cardinal finally take the road. They won’t go too far though, meeting former Pac 12 opponents USC and UCLA in Southern California.
Stanford scheduled a perfect non-conference schedule, getting to play all seven games against teams in California. After their non-conference games, they travel to South Carolina to get ACC play started.
The Cardinal start ACC play taking on Clemson, followed by Pitt, both on the road. They then come home for another long stint where they will play Boston College, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and Virginia in a three week span.
The women get to end their east coast road trip with a business trip to tropical Florida, where they will take on Florida State in the capitol, followed by Miami in South Florida.
Their final home game of the season will be against SMU on October 25th. Finally, they will end the season on a short trip up to Berkeley, CA, where they will take on their rivals Cal.
Stanford has a fun and interesting schedule for 2025, as they will get to play countless rivals, as well as a fairly easy conference schedule including multiple tropical trips down south. It will be a fun season as the Cardinal try to bring themselves back to the dominance they once had in the Pac 12 and nationally.