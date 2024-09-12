Three Stanford swimmers make the USA National Swim Team for 2024-25
Recently, USA Swimming announced its roster of swimmers for 2024-25, with 106 swimmers making the cut and joining the coveted team. Among those 106, three Stanford Cardinal made the team with Torri Huske, Lucy Bell and Aurora Roghair all earning a spot on the upcoming year’s roster.
All three are currently still on the Stanford swim team, with Bell entering her junior year, Huske entering her redshirt junior year and Roghair entering her senior year. The roster of swimmers was selected based on both performances from the Paris Olympics and times swam between January 1 and August 24 of this year. This mark’s Huske’s fifth time on the team, and coming off an Olympics performance where she took home three golds and two silvers, her selection was a no-brainer. Having been an All-American 14 times during her time in Palo Alto, Huske is expected to return to the pool for Stanford this season for the first time since 2023.
For Bell and Roghair, their selections are the first time ever that either one of them will be on the national team as Bell earned her spot on the team for the 400 IM, where at the US Olympic Trials, she was a finalist and swam into a sixth place time of 4:41. During her time at Stanford so far, Bell has been a six-time NCAA All-American, finishing in third place and seventh place in short course events in each of the last two NCAA championships.
Roghair made the team after proving herself to be one of the nation’s best long distance swimmers, making the team in both the 800 M free and the 1500 M free. Finishing in fourth place at the Olympic trials in both those events this year, Roghair finished as the second place finisher in the entire country in the short course 1650 freestyle at the NCAA championships last year.
All three swimmers are expected to compete for Stanford once again this season and with the college swim season set to begin later this fall, expect the Cardinal to be one of the best teams in the nation as they return with a lot of talent.