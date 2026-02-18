When, How to Watch Eileen Gu's Final 2026 Milan Olympics Event

It all comes down to one final event. Coming into the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics as a heavy favorite to win multiple gold medals, freestyle skier and current Stanford University undergraduate, Eileen Gu, has still managed to put on a show, winning silver medals in both the big air and slopestyle events.

The first freestyle skier to win three medals at an Olympics in 2022, Gu added two more medals to her collection this year, making her the most decorated female Olympic freestyle skier in history.

But Gu is not satisfied. Highly competitive, Gu wants to leave Italy with one more medal in hand, and she'll have one final opportunity to do just that. Competing in the women's skiing halfpipe event to cap off her Olympic run, Gu's final Olympic event will take place across two days, with a qualifying round on Thursday, Feb. 19 and then the finals on Saturday, Feb. 21.

At the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, her gold medal win in the halfpipe earned her numerous accolades after the competition, including Best Breakthrough Athlete and Best Female Action Sports Athlete at the 2022 ESPY Awards.

While Gu has been a magnet for controversy in the world of skiing, her talents have made her one of the most popular and well-known Winter Olympics athletes, putting her in the same realm as legends such as Lindsey Vonn and Shaun White.

Born and raised in San Francisco, while beginning her skiing career at Lake Tahoe's Northstar Ski Resort, Gu chose to represent her mother's home nation of China in 2019 and since she made her decision, public reaction has been where the controversy that surrounds her has come from.

Regardless of which country she skis for, there is no denying that Gu is a legend on the slopes. And still only 22-years-old, she has shown no signs of slowing down, and could very well be the favorite to win the gold medal again in all three of her events in the next Winter Olympics in 2030.

But first, Gu will be looking to finish her Milano-Cortina campaign strong and return home with another medal around her neck.

Here is when to watch Gu compete in the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe event. All events will be shown on NBC and/or Peacock.

Halfpipe (all times are local times to Milan-Cortina)

February 19

7:30 p.m.- Qualifying Run No. 1

8:30 p.m.- Qualifying Run No. 2

February 21

7:30 p.m.- Final Run No. 1

8:00 p.m.- Final Run No. 2

8:30 p.m.- Final Run No. 3

The time difference between Italy and California is nine hours, so that should leave her first event on Thursday having a start time of 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. (PT).. For the finals on Saturday, those runs would be held at 10:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.