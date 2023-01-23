James Harden gives shoutout to 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey

The entire football world had their eyes on Sunday night's marquee matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys.

The winner of the game, which ended up being the 49ers thanks to a late touchdown run by former Stanford Cardinal, Christian McCaffrey, will be traveling to Philadelphia to take on the No. 1 seed Eagles for a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. While McCaffrey, who we later found out was dealing with a calf strain, had a quiet day compared to his standards, he still garnered an interesting shoutout via Twitter.

Current Philadelphia 76er and one of the best players in the NBA, James Harden took to Twitter to show support for McCaffrey.

McCaffrey's late touchdown in the fourth quarter gave San Francisco the lead after the game was deadlocked at nine. It also was the eighth straight game that he scored a touchdown, which is the longest streak by a 49ers player since Terrell Owens did it in 1998.

The 76ers will be in the middle of a four-game homestead next weekend, which very well means that we might see Harden in attendance to support either McCaffrey or the Eagles.