Lisa McCaffrey claps back at Skip Bayless following his take regarding son, Christian McCaffrey

This past weekend featured some of the best playoff football we have seen in years, but there was a major storyline off the field in regards to the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys matchup, thanks to one Skip Bayless.

The Fox Sports personality is a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan, which very much could have been why he provided this interesting take, but nonetheless, Bayless took to Twitter prior to the game to explain that he would take Cowboys running back Tony Pollard over 49er running back Christian McCaffrey. He cited Pollard being a "little more explosive" as his reasoning why he would take him over McCaffrey, who mind you has been playing some of the best football in the entire league this season.

Many 49er fans didn't take kindly to Bayless' take and more importantly, McCaffrey's mother, Lisa, also was not a fan of Bayless or his take. She along with Ashley Adamson of the Pac-12 Networks addressed his comments on their podcast "Your Mom", and Lisa did not pull any punches when talking about Bayless, going as far to call him a "jabroni" and not a real journalist.

She did make sure to shout out Bayless' co-host Shannon Sharpe, who her husband Ed played on the Denver Broncos with.

In regards to how the McCaffrey/Pollard head-to-head matchup went, McCaffrey rushed in what was the game winning touchdown, but overall had a quiet day due to a calf injury. Pollard on the other hand left the game in the second quarter after being rolled up while being tackled. The 49ers went on to win 19-12, and will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in the NFC Championship with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.