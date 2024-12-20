Ex-Stanford defensive back commits to Arizona, joining the Big 12 conference
The roster turnover at Stanford continues, with yet another name in the transfer portal finding their next destination for 2025. After officially putting his name in the portal on Dec. 9, sophomore defensive back JShawn Frausto-Ramos has figured out his plans for next season, with Pete Nakos of On3 Sports revealing that he was signing with Arizona.
Starting in four games at cornerback as a true freshman in 2023, Frausto-Ramos played in 22 games over the past two seasons for Stanford, finishing his Cardinal career with 40 total tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass breakup.
A six-foot, 190 pound speedster, the former four-star prospect out of St. John Bosco gets the chance to compete for a starting spot on an Arizona team that has seen a plethora of its key players hit the portal.
In 2024, he saw his playing time diminish, playing in only nine games with only one start. His best game of the campaign came against SMU when he finished with eight tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack. In total, Frausto-Ramos finished the season with 22 tackles (14 solo), two tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.
Originally receiving an offer from the Wildcats when he was first being recruited out of high school, Frausto-Ramos chose Stanford in large part due to then defensive backs coach Duane Akina, who he was able to build a relationship with during the process.
Akina served as the defensive coordinator for the Wildcats in 2024, and while he was not brought back, Frausto-Ramos will now get to play in the scheme that Akina helped build.
With two years of eligibility remaining, Frausto-Ramos will use the time he has left to continue rising the ranks of college football and not only make a name for himself in Tucson, but also become a legitimate NFL Draft prospect.