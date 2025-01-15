Ex-Stanford Quarterback Signs with Bowling Green
Signed, sealed, delivered. It has been a long process for former Stanford quarterback, Justin Lamson, after entering the transfer portal in early December. Speculation mounted as to where the veteran signal caller would land, with significant interest being drawn for him. But Tuesday night eliminated any more what ifs and anticipation as Lamson announced that he was transferring to Bowling Green.
The backup to Ashton Daniels during his tenure at Stanford, Lamson leaves The Farm having played in 24 games with four starts and completed 62 out of his 135 pass attempts for 804 yards, four touchdown passes and four interceptions.
However, it was his dual-threat abilities that made him the valuable piece that he was, having ran the ball 188 times for 428 yards and 13 touchdowns, including ending the 2024 season as the Cardinal's leader in touchdowns runs, finding the end zone eight times with his legs.
While starting his college career at Syracuse, where he spent two seasons on the Orange's roster, Lamson did not play in any games for Syracuse, not appearing as a true freshman in 2021 before a spring practice knee injury forced him to miss the entirety of the 2022 season.
Transferring to Stanford prior to the 2023 season, Lamson came in and competed for the starting job, but ultimately lost out to Daniels.
A former three-star recruit out of Oak Ridge High School, Lamson put his name on the map while playing for the Trojans, amassing over 3,500 yards and 29 touchdowns as a junior to help the school win a Sac-Joaquin section championship.
His dominance throughout his junior campaign earned him both NorCal Offensive Player of the Year and Sacramento Bee Player of the Year for 2019. By the time his recruitment really started to take flight, he was ranked as a top-50 prospect out of California and a top-20 dual threat quarterback.
Despite leaving the Power Four, the 6-foot-2, 210 pound signal caller joins a school where he most likely will start immediately. Finishing 7-6 for the second consecutive season but ending with their best conference record under head coach Scot Loeffler, the Falcons ended the season knowing that a quarterback was at the top of their priority list, with 2024 starter Connor Bazelak out of eligibility.
Lamson signing with the program gives it not only a veteran and experienced veteran, but someone who has experience playing Power Four football against the best of the best.
Lamson may have played a limited role while at Stanford, but the mark that he left behind on the program and the leadership that he brought will certainly be missed.
Losing both Daniels and Lamson to the transfer portal, the Cardinal are now left in sort of a limbo state, needing to decide if they wish to roll with the young presence of Elijah Brown or turn to the portal themselves to try and find an established veteran. Either way, it will be a crucial year for the Cardinal as they look to establish themselves in the ACC.