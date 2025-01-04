Ex-Stanford Receiver Drawing Interest From an SEC Powerhouse
In 2024, Ismael Cisse made a name for himself with the Stanford Cardinal in his first season of competition, showcasing his potential as he became a big part of the offense. However, with the emergence of some other young stars, Cisse saw his role decrease some as the year went on which ultimately led to him putting his name in the transfer portal.
And since he has gone into the portal, Cisse has drawn considerable interest from some top programs, with the sophomore star revealing on his X account that SEC powerhouse Arkansas was one of the teams interested in his services.
Finishing the 2024 season with 26 catches for 241 yards and two touchdowns, Cisse started the 2024 season off as one of the program's top pass catchers, putting together his best string of performances of the season during the first few weeks when he had an eight catch for 79 yard day against Cal Poly with a score and another eight catch day against Syracuse.
But with Mosley V making his debut against Clemson and quickly becoming a featured player, Cisse found himself further down on the depth chart.
Finishing their season at 7-6, the Razorbacks are in the market for a receiver come next year with many of the pass catchers featured in their offense last year out of eligibility heading into 2025
Building a strong reputation in the SEC, Arkansas would give Cisse an opportunity to not only play against some of the nation's best programs, but he would also go to a situation where he would be able to compete for a starting job day one.
A three-star recruit coming out of high school, Cisse was recruited by a plethora of dominant programs including Colorado, Cal, USC, UNLV, Washington State and Wyoming but with the ability to play Power Four football as well as receive a top notch education, Cisse opted to begin his career on The Farm.
Playing in only two games in 2023, targeted only once, Cisse was able to redshirt and will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Cisse joins fellow wide receivers David Kasemervisz, Ahmari Borden, Jackson Harris, Jayson Raines and Chase Farrell in the transfer portal, with star wide receiver Elic Ayomanor also leaving with his decision to declare for the NFL draft.
With 2025 being a crucial year in the Stanford football rebuild after three consecutive 3-9 campaigns, the Cardinal will boast a new-look offense as they look to reverse their fortunes and become one of the more premier teams in the ACC.