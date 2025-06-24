Former Cardinal Temo Becerra Commits to Texas
Shortly before the college baseball season ended for the Stanford Cardinal, Temo Becerra announced that he was going to enter the transfer portal with just a few weeks left of the season. Since then, he was contacted by schools, before eventually committing to the University of Texas at Austin.
Bacerra spent four years at Stanford, where he contributed at a high level. As a freshman, Becerra received 57 at bats, contributing 18 hits and four doubles as the Cardinal made their third straight Omaha appearance. He contributed as a consistent on-base player, and even showcased some pop, hitting two home runs as a freshman.
In his sophomore year, Becerra broke out. Becerra tallied 216 plate appearances, batting .298 with a .357 OBP. He also collected eight doubles and a triple while bringing home 18 RBI. He was walking 5.6% of the time and striking out 14.4%.
In his final season with Stanford as a junior, reached another level of production while his playing time stayed steady with 220 plate appearances. He upped his RBI total to 37 while batting .330 with a .384 OBP and increased his walk rate to 7.3% while cutting his strikeout rate to 12.7%.
However, as the Cardinal dropped games, he eventually decided to enter the portal, and is now committed to Texas. Although it's unfortunate for Stanford fans to see Becerra leave the Cardinal, he will be in good hands in Austin, and it should serve as a nice opportunity for him to further his career aspirations.
This past season, the Longhorns established themselves as the nation’s top team throughout the season. Texas won huge series, with wins against LSU, Georgia, Kentucky, and Auburn, en route to becoming the one seed in the SEC Tournament.
However, the Longhorns fell in the first round of that tournament to the Tennessee Volunteers. In the NCAA Tournament, Texas struggled early, failing to win their regional, and falling to UTSA. Regardless of a disappointing ending, what the Longhorns accomplished in 2025 cannot be overlooked.
Becerra is going to Texas with the hopes to win a championship and hopefully put himself on the MLB Draft map in the process. Coming so close last season puts the Longhorns in a tough position, but they will surely be able to bounce back in 2025. With the addition of Becerra, Texas definitely will remain a championship contender next season.