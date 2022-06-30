Skip to main content

Four-star running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. commits to Stanford

The four-star out of Florida is a HUGE addition

Stanford is still one of the hottest teams on the recruiting trail right now even during all the craziness of conference realignment going on.  

Just two days after flipping a Texas Tech running back commit in LJ Martin, the Cardinal were able to add a four-star running back who also happened to be a former Notre Dame commit. 

Sedrick Irvin Jr., son of former NFL running back Sedrick Irvin took to Twitter to announce that he will be committing to Stanford.

The Florida native was one of the many visitors over this past weekend, and clearly the younger Irvin enjoyed the visit enough to commit. With his commitment, Stanford ranks as the No. 23 recruiting class according to On3's recruiting rankings and No. 45 in 247Sports recruiting rankings. 

Irvin held offers from schools such as Alabama, Notre Dame, Florida, Florida State, and Georgia among many others. 

This is a huge addition for Stanford who are in the process of rebuilding their running back room after the departure of their two lead backs in Nathaniel Peat and Austin Davis who both left via the transfer portal. 

Here is what 247Sports' Southeast Recruiting Analyst Andrew Ivins had to say about Irvin's game:

"The type of running back that can do a little bit of everything. Has spent the past three years making a difference at one of the top private schools in the Miami metro. A patient runner with superb vision that doesn’t try to do too much. Quick out of the chute and more than capable of beating a defender to the edge. Soft hands make him more than just the occasional check-down option as he can generate big gains when he gets the ball on both screen and swing passes. Shouldn’t be viewed as much of a power back at this stage in his development, but is already pushing 190 pounds and has shown on Fridays that he can pick up yards after contact. Posted above-average testing numbers the spring before his junior season. Lateral quickness shows up on tape with his swift cuts. Could probably improve top-end speed a bit, but not exactly slow. Has experience working out of a variety of different formations, which is certainly valuable. Will likely need a few years to adjust to the college game, but has the skillset to emerge as a contributor at the Power 5 level. Might carve out a role early on in his career as a third-down back of sorts given ability to impact the passing game."

He ranks as the No. 16 running back and the No. 59 player in the state of Florida.

