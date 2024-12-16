Oklahoma Football Lands Former Stanford Cardinal
One of Stanford’s biggest names who entered the transfer portal has found a new home. On Monday, former Cardinal lineman Luke Baklenko revealed his next destination, posting on his X/Twitter account that he was committing to Oklahoma.
Baklenko, who started most of the season at right tackle for Stanford, entered the transfer portal following the season and was among a handful of Stanford stars who decided to leave and pursue other opportunities.
While having interest from schools such as Michigan State and Ohio State, Baklenko took a visit to Norman and felt an instant connection with the program, opting to continue his career under head coach Brent Venables over the other options. As a true freshman, Baklenko only played in five games but became a core piece this year, as he featured in 11 of the team’s 12 games.
A former three-star recruit, Baklenko’s experience and immense potential shown made him one of the portal’s most coveted linemen and in joining the Sooners in the SEC, it is expected that he will come in and immediately become a consistent part of the rotation.
Citing the strong culture that Venables has been able to build in Norman, Baklenko is also excited to further develop under offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, whose reputation of churning out star linemen has made him one of the nation’s best line coaches.
In 2023, Baklenko only allowed 16 quarterback hurries and four sacks in 676 snaps played, proving just how effective he is at pass protection. Historically, Oklahoma has been a very pass-heavy team, which makes the addition of his pass protection abilities extra important.
However, while he certainly brings the experience and the talent necessary to excel in college football’s most prestigious conference, Oklahoma’s difference in scheme combined with the current competition from the guys already on the roster could provide an obstacle for Baklenko to become a full-time starter right out of the gate.
Oklahoma also saw themselves lose a lot of key pieces, but in getting a guy like Baklenko, it shows that the program is as committed as ever to winning and are determined to become a major force in the SEC.