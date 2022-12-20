On3 reportedly expects four-star tight end Jaden Platt to not sign with Stanford

With early signing day one sleep away, there are rumors flying all around the country about who is going where.

There are recruits on flip watch, recruits making their official announcement, and staffs/fan bases all over hoping that they do not get blindsided. Stanford may end up being one of those programs that gets blindsided, as four-star tight end Jaden Platt is reportedly leaning towards backing off his commitment to Stanford.

It was reported last week that after his visit to Florida, that Platt may be looking to play his college football elsewhere. He also took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, who has been making some major recruiting moves as of late, flipping three players in the month of December already.

They appear to be squarely in the mix to flip their fourth recruit, as according to On3's Chad Simmons Stanford may be out of the picture for their own commit:

Sources close to Platt’s recruitment confirm that Platt is bound to pick between the Aggies and Gators. The Texas A&M noise is real, but Florida’s depth chart might be a more appealing pull for Platt, who wants to see the field early on. I’ve logged an RPM for the Gators.

This would mark the third decommitment for Stanford in the last month or so, as they also lost four-star tight end Walker Lyons and four-star EDGE Hunter Clegg. On the bright side for the Cardinal, Troy Taylor and company were able to get Lyons back on campus this past weekend and may have rebuilt that relationship.

If Platt is looking for a place where he will play immediately, that likely isn't Stanford right now. The Cardinal have Sam Roush waiting in the wings, and Benjamin Yurosek who was second on the team in catches has yet to declare for the NFL.

