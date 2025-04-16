Oziyah Sellers Commits to St. John's
Sad news in Palo Alto came out this morning, as star wing Oziyah Sellers has officially committed to St. John’s.
Sellers was a piece of the heart and soul of the Cardinal this past season, putting up averages of 13.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. He truly embraced his role, but was sure to have a breakout next season if he'd stayed in Palo Alto.
After a heartbreaking loss in the second round of the NIT to Kent State, Sellers explicitly stated in the presser: “I’ve met with coach multiple times over the last month, just seeing where my head is at. I’m just trying to get an early start on next year.
"In this day and age it’s really popular for guys to go to a school for a year, leave, and go get the money or play for the best school. But after talking to coach and my family, Stanford is definitely the place I want to be, so I will be returning next year.”
This was great news for Cardinal fans, as they would get to see Sellers develop into an NBA type of player, and also give Stanford a way better chance to make March Madness. Sadly, a few days later, Sellers announced his intent to enter the transfer portal, as well as enter his name into the NBA Draft.
This morning, Sellers committed to Rick Pitino and St. John’s, and will look to compete for a National Championship with the Red Storm.
Last season, the Johnnies were a two seed in March Madness after a phenomenal regular season where they won the Big East regular season and tournament championships. It looked like Rick Pitino could truly take the Red Storm to a National Championship.
Sadly though, St. John’s was upset in the second round by the Arkansas Razorbacks.
In the offseason, Pitino has been very active, despite losing star RJ Luis Jr. They have picked up pieces such as Bryce Hopkins and Joson Sanon in hopes to reload for next season, and hopefully make another National Championship run.
Although it is unclear whether Sellers will be a key piece as a starter, or coming off the bench, there is one sure reason for the move: Oziyah Sellers wants to win a National Championship, and does not mind not being the main star on a team.
Kyle Smith will need to make big moves in the transfer portal now, to make up for Sellers' output. This offseason just got a whole lot more interesting.