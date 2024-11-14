Stanford baseball officially signs four big time commits
The future of Stanford baseball is looking even brighter, but most importantly, it is looking more dominant by the minute. After landing commitments from a handful of young stars as a part of their 2025-26 recruiting class, the Cardinal were finally able to have their youngest stars put pen to paper, as Rashad Hayes, Philip Cheong, Quinten Marsh and Brock Sell officially signed their letters of intent to Stanford and will officially join the team once they graduate high school.
All class of 2025 players, the four players committed to Stanford a little while ago but hadn’t officially signed, meaning that while they were verbally committed, nothing was set in stone. However, that all changes as the four young stars have officially signed with the program and will become members of the Cardinal starting in the 2025-26 season.
Marsh, who is a two-way star at Valley Christian High School in San Jose, joins his brother Tatum on The Farm, as Tatum is currently in his freshman season at Stanford after also spending his high school days with Valley Christian. As a junior in 2024, Marsh hit .378 with one home run and 18 RBI in 90 at-bats, while being the ace of the Warriors pitching staff, finishing the campaign on the mound with a 1.14 ERA in 74 innings pitched while striking out 88. He also started 13 games. One of the best teams in California last season, Marsh helped lead Valley Christian to a 27-6 overall record and Norcal playoff berth.
Sell, a utility player out of Tokay High School in Lodi, finished his junior campaign with a whopping .413 average, two home runs and 18 RBI, leading the Tigers in all offensive categories as well as providing a solid arm on the mound, making nine appearances and finishing the season with a 3.68 ERA while striking out 47 batters in 32.1 innings pitched. Tokay finished 10-18 last year and while they failed to make the playoffs, Sell proved to be the most important player on the team all year long.
A middle infielder/outfielder out of Ontario, Canada, Cheong commits to Stanford as a part of the 2025 class after initially being slated to graduate in 2026, reclassifying to maximize his talent for the next level. While he plays second base and shortstop in most situations, Cheong’s defense shines primarily in the outfield, where his speed and arm strength seem to be his bread and butter while he also is never afraid to lay out for a ball. Athletic, he is a force on the basepaths and with his ability to put the barrel to the ball, he will do very well at getting on base. While expected to get some looks for the MLB Draft, it will be hard to imagine Cheong getting drafted high enough to warrant a contract worthy enough for him to forgo his commitment to Stanford.
Hayes is another signing who will not have to go far to continue his competitive baseball career. Hailing from Oakland and currently a member of Bishop O’Dowd’s baseball team, his 6’1”, 175 pound frame has him built like a prototypical shortstop and with a vacuum cleaner for a glove and an arm that can throw anybody out, Hayes signs with the Cardinal looking to bring another dominant defender to the mix. His bat will be very welcomed as well. While he struggled as a junior for the Dragons, he hit .312 with two home runs and 18 RBI as a sophomore. Helping the Dragons finish 15-11-1 in 2023, Hayes will figure to be a core piece for one last ride as he looks to finish high school strong and come to Stanford with even more confidence.