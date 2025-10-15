All Cardinal

Former Cardinal is Finding Postseason Form with Dodgers

The former Stanford star has been a superstar in the postseason so far

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman (25) hits a double against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth inning during game two of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field.
Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
There is no stopping the Los Angeles Dodgers. Winning their 12th NL West title in 13 years, the Dodgers once again cruised into the postseason with major expectations, looking to win their second straight World Series title.

And so far, the Dodgers have looked every bit like a team that is ready to defend their title, making quick work out of the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Wild Card before taking down one of the league's best teams, the Philadelphia Phillies, in four games in the NLDS.

Now, the Dodgers lead the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 in the NLCS and are two wins away from reaching the World Series once again. After going 97-65 during the regular season, the Brewers held the best record in all of MLB.

While the Dodgers as a whole have played fantastic baseball this postseason, with the starting pitching being especially dominant, the performances of former Stanford baseball star, Tommy Edman, are a big reason why the Dodgers are close to returning to the promised land.

Tommy Edman Finds Another Gear in the Postseason

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman (25) hits a double during the fourth inning of their National League Championship Series game against the Milwaukee Brewers October 14, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In 27 at-bats this postseason, Edman is hitting .296 with two home runs, four RBI, and an OPS of .877. Only playing one game during the NL Wild Card, going 1-for-3 in a win over the Reds, Edman has been much more involved lately.

In game two of the NLCS he went 2-for-4, hitting a double and bringing in a run to help the Dodgers win 5-1. In game one, Edman went 1-for-3 with a walk.

But if it wasn't for the immense momentum that Edman gave himself during the NLDS, who knows how good he would be playing in this series. In what was considered a shocking defeat of the NL East champion Phillies, Edman picked up four hits in four games, with a 2-for-4 performance in game three, where he grabbed five total bases.

Oct 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman (25) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game three of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium.

A utility player, Edman joined the Dodgers midway through the 2024 season in a trade deadline deal, heading to Los Angeles to provide even more depth for an already loaded roster.

In 37 games played during his first season in LA last year, Edman hit .237 with six home runs and 20 RBI, but it was his postseason dominance that helped him earn a massive five-year, $74 million extension the following offseason.

Hitting .328 with 13 RBI, Edman proved himself very vital in the Dodgers' championship run, earning NLCS MVP honors after a dominant series against the New York Mets. Now, Edman is a key depth piece for a Dodgers team poised to become a dynasty, which has led to conversations about implementing a salary cap in the MLB.

Up 2-0 against the Brewers and needing only two more wins to clinch a spot in the World Series, Edman and the Dodgers get Wednesday off before heading back to Los Angeles for game three. First pitch for game three is scheduled for 3:08 p.m. (PDT) on Thursday, with the game airing on TBS.

