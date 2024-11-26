Stanford basketball gets commitment from three-star guard Ebuka Okorie
Now the recruits are starting to really come in. A few days after Stanford basketball officially signed Kristers Skrinda, the first recruit that new head coach Kyle Smith landed for the program, it was also announced that they were able to land their second recruit of the Smith era, with three-star guard Ebuka Okorie committing to Stanford.
Originally committed to Harvard, the Brewster Academy (New Hampshire) product flipped his commitment to Stanford, opting instead to continue his basketball career on the West Coast. Listed at 6-foot-1, 160 pounds, Okorie can be considered a combo guard, but known for his ability to change speeds and be efficient with the ball, his offense is really what turns heads.
Spending his first three seasons playing for Cushing Academy, Okorie’s final season at the school was an impressive one, as he averaged 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 20 games played (31 minutes per game). Shooting percentage wise, Okorie is very effective at knocking down shots, shooting 46.7% from the field and nearly 41% from three. During his sophomore campaign, he helped lead Cushing to an upset win over Hargrave Military Academy for the National Prep Championship.
Transferring to Brewster has allowed Okorie to play one season in what is considered the top high school basketball league in America and give himself the opportunity to face extremely stiff competition prior to joining a tough conference like the ACC. With high expectations for the young star, it will be interesting to see exactly what he will bring to the table when he first suits up for the Cardinal in fall of 2025.
In addition to his offers from Stanford and Harvard, Okorie also had offers from schools such as Samford, Bryant, Brown, George Washington, Northeastern and Rice. Possessing a complete skillset, Stanford lands another strong player whom the program hopes can make a strong impact with a handful of players, such as current guard Jaylen Blakes, slated to leave after this season.