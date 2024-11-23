Stanford football extends offer to Brown transfer defensive back
The season may still be going, but that hasn’t stopped Stanford from looking for some future reinforcements as it was recently announced that the Cardinal offered a scholarship to defensive back Isaiah Reed, who opted to enter the transfer portal after the season.
Currently at Brown University, Reed has shined in the FCS since arriving in New England in 2021. Looking to make a move to the higher level of college football in what will be his final season of eligibility, Reed decided to leave Brown in hopes of playing for a more prominent program. In addition to his offer from Stanford, he also has received offers from schools such as Houston, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, South Florida among others.
In his career, Reed has earned First-Team All-Ivy League honors and has accumulated 148 tackles and seven interceptions in his career. His best season came in 2023 when he totaled 48 tackles, eight passes defended and five interceptions while also picking up half a sack. In his final season in 2024, he totaled 16 tackles, five passes defended, an interception and a sack.
Listed at 6’0”, 180 pounds, the Tampa, Florida native brings a lot of athleticism to a defensive back room while also having some length to get up there and make a play. With Stanford having dealt with a plethora of injuries this season in that position group, landing a guy like Reed would provide added depth to a team looking to rebound and put together a more successful season in 2025.
While it is still unknown where Reed will end up, Stanford getting into the mix for his services is huge and if the Cardinal can entice him enough and get him to buy into the vision for the program, then they may be able to add even more starpower.