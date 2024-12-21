Stanford football gets commitment from ex-Dartmouth defensive back
Another player has decided to come to The Farm. On Friday, the Stanford Cardinal were able to pick up another star to help them with depth on defense as former Dartmouth defensive back Jordan Washington announced his commitment to Stanford.
Coming in as a grad transfer, Washington will join a defensive back group that saw a handful of players transfer themselves, such as JShawn Frausto-Ramos, Brandon Jones and Evan Jackson among others. Over the course of the 2024 season, Washington finished with 30 tackles, an interception and 11 passes defended.
Despite playing a minimal role in the 2021 season as a true freshman, Washington quickly became a consistent part of the Big Green defense in 2022, playing in eight games and contributing six tackles while also being a dominant force on special teams. In 2023, his first season as a consistent starter, Washington finished with 36 tackles and nine pass breakups in 10 games of action, establishing himself as one of the defense's most important pieces.
In high school, Washington played for Westlake High before transferring to IMG Academy for his junior year and JSerra for his senior season. A talented athlete both ways, Washington played quarterback, wide receiver and corner and was the star of his teams.
Washington will come in to some competition amongst some of the younger guys still on the squad, but with the experience that he has, he should be a very valuable addition to a Stanford team eager to return to national prominence.