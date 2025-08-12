Philadelphia Eagles QB Gets Debatable Madden Rating
A new edition of Madden NFL is almost out. On August 14, EA Sports' Madden NFL 26 will hit the shelves worldwide, giving fans of the game the opportunity to play as their favorite football players before the actual NFL season begins. From the highly anticipated rookies to the seasoned veterans, football fans can now rejoice knowing that an updated Madden will soon be playable.
And with the new game coming out, ratings have been revealed for each NFL player that is in the game. While some players received very favorable ratings, some such as former Stanford and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee, were not so lucky. In fact, despite impressive displays in both of his appearances last season, McKee enters the 2025 season with a Madden rating of just 61.
Having the same overall rating as third-year pro Dorian Thompson-Robinson, McKee is the fourth quarterback on the Eagles' in-game depth chart, below starter Jalen Hurts (86) and Kyle McCord (66).
Expected to be the Eagles' backup quarterback this season, McKee's rating comes as a bit of a surprise when you factor in how he played last season combined with the fact that McCord-- a rookie-- and Thompson-Robinson either have no experience or have seen very minimal success when on the field.
But given how the game updates its ratings often, it would not be surprising to see McKee's rating rise considerably, especially if he continues to have a good preseason. In his first preseason game-- a 34-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals-- McKee impressed tremendously, completing 20/25 of his passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns.
Expected to play a lot in the team's final two preseason games, McKee will look to keep his good performances going and win the backup job outright.
Drafted in the sixth round of 2023 draft, McKee did not play at all as a rookie and made his NFL debut during Week 17 of last season after backup quarterback, Kenny Pickett, went down with an injury.
In his debut game, McKee completed three passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns, guiding the Eagles to a 41-7 win. Named the starter for the team's regular season finale in Week 18, McKee threw for 269 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his first-ever start and gave the Eagles considerable momentum heading into the playoffs.
Now having some game experience under his belt, McKee will look to be the best backup that he can possibly be in the event that Hurts goes down. Having a quality backup quarterback is certainly helpful, just in case things don't go according to plan as the Eagles will look to become back-to-back Super Bowl champs.