Stanford Football Lands Commitment from London Bironas
With Joshua Karty being selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Draft earlier this year, and Emmet Kenney entering his senior season with the Stanford football program, the Cardinal were going to need someone that could put the ball through the uprights in 2025. On Friday night, they appeared to land their guy in London Bironas.
After committing to Princeton at the end of June, Bironas decommitted in August. In a statement pinned to his Twitter account, Bironas wrote, "After careful consideration, I have decided to decommit from Princeton Football. This decision has been a challenging one and comes with a deep respect and appreciation for the program and the remarkable individuals who lead it. I am grateful for the confidence and support Coach Mendenhall and Coach Surace have shown me and I truly wish Princeton Football continued success and growth."
Right below his pinned tweet is this from Friday night.
According to On3.com's projections, Stanford had just a 3.8% chance of landing a commitment from Bironas, the same as Princeton. It was actually Cal that was the far and away favorite with a 67.2% chance.
Only two schools on his list of potential landing spots have had a kicker drafted to the NFL in the past five years, with Stanford being one, and Auburn being the other. Stanford has also recruited the 35th-best class in college football for the 2025 season, compared to Princeton's 114th ranking, so the Cardinal may present more opportunities for Bironas both in terms of getting him to the NFL, and also presenting more opportunities to kick.
London is the son of the late former Tennessee Titans kicker Rob Bironas, who played nine seasons in the NFL. Last season London was perfect in extra points last season, hitting 14-of-14. He was 5-of-9 on field goals with a long of 38 yards for Brentwood Academy.