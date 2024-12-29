Stanford football's Ismael Cisse to enter transfer portal
The roster turnover at Stanford continues. With a slew of players having already opted to leave The Farm, Stanford continued to see more players make the decision to enter their names in the transfer portal, with wide receiver Ismael Cisse announcing on his social media this weekend that was putting his name in and electing to play out his remaining eligibility elsewhere.
A former three-star recruit out of Cherry Creek High School in Colorado, Cisse played in all 12 games of the 2024 season, starting five games, where he caught 26 passes for 241 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Seeing limited action in 2023 as a true freshman where he only played in two games without recording a statistic, Cisse ends his tenure on The Farm with those 26 catches for 241 yards and the two touchdowns.
Cisse was in line to take on an even bigger role in 2025, with receivers such as Jackson Harris, Chase Farrell among others opting to leave via the portal, and Elic Ayomanor opting to enter the NFL Draft, but with the uncertainty on offense, particularly at the quarterback spot, Cisse instead elected to find a destination with more stability that also gives him the best chance to thrive and put himself on the college football map.
Both starting quarterback Ashton Daniels and backup Justin Lamson have entered the portal, with Daniels already landing with Auburn.
It still remains to be seen exactly where Cisse will go, but with what he has been able to show, it would not be surprising if he becomes one of the most intriguing and one of the most popular names on the transfer market.