Skip to main content
Stanford four-star guard target set to announce his commitment on June 15th

Stanford four-star guard target set to announce his commitment on June 15th

No. 100 overall prospect is down to five schools

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

No. 100 overall prospect is down to five schools

Stanford has been struggling with consistent production from their guards and are looking to solidify that position through building a stellar 2023 recruiting class

They already hold one commitment from five-star Kanaan Carlyle, and they may be on track to add their second top 100 player of the class next week. Four-star combo guard Carlton Carrington out of Baltimore, Maryland is set to announce his commitment on June 15 and the Cardinal are in the mix. 

He is set to decide between Iona, George Mason, Loyola Chicago, Pittsburgh and Stanford.

 In an interview with 247Sports, Carrington explained his interest in each of his final schools and spoke very highly of what Stanford has to offer outside of basketball saying:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It's bigger than basketball. If basketball doesn't work out, you have a great school to fall back on and find a great career for yourself."

While ranking as the No. 100 player in the country, he ranks as the No. 19 combo guard, and the No. 3 player in the state of Maryland. 

There is only one crystal ball prediction submitted for Carrington, and it currently predicts that he will commit to Pitt. 

 

Stanford Cardinal head coach Jerod Haase reacts during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Maples Pavilion.
Recruiting

Stanford four-star guard target set to announce his commitment on June 15th

By Kevin Borba3 minutes ago
Stanford Cardinal Braden Montgomery (6) steals second under Arizona State infielder Nathan Baez (12) in the second inning during the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament at Scottsdale Stadium. Ncaa Baseball Stanford At Arizona State
Softball/Baseball

Braden Montgomery named to Collegiate Baseball's 2022 Freshmen All-American team

By Kevin Borba22 minutes ago
Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) and safety Patrick Fields (10) stop Alabama running back Josh Jacobs (8) in first half action of the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami
Football

CBS Sports raves about Oklahoma safety transfer Patrick Fields

By Kevin Borba3 hours ago
USATSI_18400962
Softball/Baseball

Seven Cardinal make All-Regional team

By Kevin Borba4 hours ago
General overall view of Pac-12 logo at midfield prior to the Pac-12 Conference championship game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes at Levi's Stadium.
Football

Where every Pac-12 team ranks in ESPN's FPI

By Kevin BorbaJun 7, 2022
Stanford Cardinal linebacker Levani Damuni (3) tackles Utah Utes running back TJ Pledger (5) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Recruiting

Four-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a set to visit Stanford at end of June

By Kevin BorbaJun 7, 2022
Stanford Cardinal safety Jonathan McGill (2) hypes up his teammates during a huddle before the start of the game against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium.
Football

ESPN's FPI is not high on Stanford in 2022

By Kevin BorbaJun 7, 2022
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw runs out with the players before the start of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Where David Shaw ranks among the best coaches in college football

By Kevin BorbaJun 7, 2022