Stanford four-star guard target set to announce his commitment on June 15th

Stanford has been struggling with consistent production from their guards and are looking to solidify that position through building a stellar 2023 recruiting class.

They already hold one commitment from five-star Kanaan Carlyle, and they may be on track to add their second top 100 player of the class next week. Four-star combo guard Carlton Carrington out of Baltimore, Maryland is set to announce his commitment on June 15 and the Cardinal are in the mix.

He is set to decide between Iona, George Mason, Loyola Chicago, Pittsburgh and Stanford.

In an interview with 247Sports, Carrington explained his interest in each of his final schools and spoke very highly of what Stanford has to offer outside of basketball saying:

"It's bigger than basketball. If basketball doesn't work out, you have a great school to fall back on and find a great career for yourself."

While ranking as the No. 100 player in the country, he ranks as the No. 19 combo guard, and the No. 3 player in the state of Maryland.

There is only one crystal ball prediction submitted for Carrington, and it currently predicts that he will commit to Pitt.