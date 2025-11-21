3-Star QB Michael Mitchell, Jr. Decommits from Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt received a bit of tough news on the recruiting trail this week as one of its longest tenured 2026 commitments announced that he is reopening his recruitment and is no longer a member of the Commodores' class.
3-Star quarterback Michael Mitchell, Jr. from Archbishop Riordan High School in San Francisco, California officially decommitted on Friday, November 21, according to Rivals. He was the earliest commit of the class for Clark Lea, originally making his pledge in September of 2024.
Standing at just 5-foot-10, 185 lbs., Mitchell, Jr. is an atypical quarterback prospect, but talented nonetheless. He is ranked as the No. 44 signal caller in the class and the No. 62 player overall in the state of California, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
He's put together an impressive senior season so far for Archbishop Riordan, leading the Crusaders to an undefeated regular season and now a berth in the CCS Open Division Championship game against Junipero Serra on Friday, November 21.
Mitchell, Jr. has completed 69 percent of his passes this fall, and has thrown for over 3,200 yards with 43 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He's also been effective at times on the ground, adding 335 yards and two scores on 61 carries.
While losing out on a prospect is never ideal, Mitchell, Jr.'s decommitment could potentially open the door for other quarterbacks in the 2026 class, most notably 5-Star Georgia commit Jared Curtis.
The Nashville native has been high on the Commodores' radar for months, but his recruitment has truly begun to pick up in recent weeks with Curtis taking a game day visit to Vanderbilt on October 25. He has been committed to the Dawgs since May of this year, but recent reports indicate he could be open to a change.
Curtis reportedly wants to play as a freshman, according to Steve Wiltfong of On3 (paywall content), and with the return of current Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton imminent, he could potentially seek other options.
In all, while the decommitment of a player like Mitchell is certainly a hit to the Commodores' 2026 class, Vanderbilt does seem to be in good standing to potentially flip the highest rated signal caller in the class.
2026 Vanderbilt Commits
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- S Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Committed 06/17/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)
- OT Tripp Skewes, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Englewood, Colorado (Committed 07/01/2025)
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-6, 320 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 208 lbs. - Owensboro, Kentucky (Committed 07/15/2025)
- OT Pulelei'ite Primus, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Midland, Texas (Committed 07/19/2025)
- DB Antione Baker, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Austin, Texas (Committed 10/04/2025)
- S Bradley Brown, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Plano, Texas (Committed 10/10/2025)
- DL Nate Fleming, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Franklin, Tennessee (Committed 10/12/2025)
- TE Palmer Riley, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Atherton, California (Committed 10/23/2025)
- OT Michael Smith, 6-foot-6, 290 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 10/26/2025)
- DT Cameron Stepp, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Bel Air, Maryland (Committed 10/26/2025)
- Mason Lewis, 6-foot, 195 lbs. - Chandler, Arizona (Committed 10/27/2025)
- CB Jeremy Garner II, 5-foot-10, 150 lbs. - Iowa Colony, Texas (Committed 10/31/2025)