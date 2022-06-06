Skip to main content
Stanford makes the top 10 for four-star DB Micah Bell

The Cardinal are among the finalist for one of the best recruits in Texas

Stanford has a prime opportunity to bolster their 2023 recruiting class on the defensive side of the ball, as four-star corner Micah Bell included announced his final top 10 schools.

The Cardinal were featured along with schools such as Notre Dame, Harvard, Duke, and Texas among others. 

Bell is a dynamic athlete that plays both running back and corner, while also doubling as a track star. He is ranked as the No. 55 player in the country, No. 8 corner, and the No. 12 player in the state of Texas. The Houston native will announce where he will be playing his college football on July 10. 

The Cardinal will have their work cut out for them in terms of landing Bell, due to the fact that Notre Dame is viewed as the favorite. In the lone crystal ball prediction inputed by a recruiting expert, it has the Irish slated to land Bell. 

If Stanford is able to land Bell, he will be a fantastic compliment to recent four-star commit Jshawn Frausto-Ramos who is also a defensive back. There will be a time when the Cardinal don't have Kyu Blu Kelly locking down a side of the field, and having high level corners like Frausto-Ramos and Bell incoming will help soften the blow of losing Kelly. 

