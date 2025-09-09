Stanford Men's Basketball Adds Key Piece to Roster
The future of Stanford basketball is already stepping on campus, and it’s a year earlier than expected. Myles Jones, a former Cardinal Class of '26 commit, has decided to attend Stanford early and forgo his senior year of high school.
Jones is ranked by 247 Sports as a top 300 prospect, ranked at 225 nationally. He is the 27th best shooting guard in the nation, and 23rd best player in the state of California. Jones had offers from USF, Sacramento State, Montana, and Weber State, but decided to choose the Cardinal. He was originally the first player committed to the 2026 class.
Jones’ decision to leave early to attend college seemed like an easy decision, although not expected. Jones played three years of high school basketball at Modesto Christian, where he truly starred for one of the best teams in California.
As a sophomore, he led the Crusaders to a Tri-City Athletic Conference championship, while not only being an all-conference first team selection, but the Sac-Joaquin Section Player of the Year. This was all as just a sophomore.
His junior season was great too. Modesto Christian went 12-0 in league play and won the TCAL once again. He was an all-conference first team player yet again. He averaged 14 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, clearly being a key contributor for the Crusaders.
After three great years, there isn’t much more for Jones to achieve, therefore he is attending Stanford early. Now the Cardinal’s only class of ‘26 player is Isaiah Rogers, a 247 Sports four star and top 100 player from Corona, CA.
Jones’ role on the Cardinal should be very developmental this season. Likely being behind guards Benny Gealer, Jeremy Dent-Smith, and Ebuka Okorie, Jones will probably take a redshirt role, learning behind the unique playstyles of guards that Stanford has. It may take time, but he will eventually be an impactful piece on The Farm.
Currently, Stanford has some of the best depth they've had in quite some time. With tons of returners, especially in the sophomore class, the Cardinal have at least 12 players that are clearly deserving of minutes heading into 2025-26. Jones comes in as another addition, likely to be a depth piece at first, before eventually becoming one of the stars of the program.
Jones has tons of potential with the Cardinal, and it looks like it may start even earlier than expected. A new future star guard is now on campus, and it won’t be long before he leads the Cardinal to the promised land.