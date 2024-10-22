Stanford misses out on top football recruit to Michigan
The Stanford Cardinal have been having a tough time with their offensive line in 2024, but one recruit that was on their radar had been five-star OL Andrew Babalola. After weeks of waiting for an answer on where he would choose to go for the 2025 season, Babalola announced on social media Monday night that he was going with the Michigan Wolverines.
On3 ranked Babalola as the No. 11 recruit in the entire 2025 class, and he plays one position that could have had a huge impact on the Stanford program for a number of years. On Saturday against SMU, the Cardinal attempted to establish the run, but were unable to do so. Coach Troy Taylor said that his line needs to be more physical up front to give his running backs a chance.
A lot of the problems that Stanford has had offensively stem from the O-line's struggles against some of these top-tier programs around the country that the Cardinal have been facing in recent weeks. With improved play there, the rest of the offense could have a chance to get into more of a rhythm.
At 6-foot-5, 295, Babalola is a beast. On3 compares him to former Georgia OT Broderick Jones, who was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. "Andrew Babalola's frame, athleticism and developmental upside remind us of Broderick Jones at the same stage."
Stanford had been in on him, but seemed to have fallen behind the pack in recent weeks, with Michigan obviously being the choice, while Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas State were also among the potential landing spots for the top recruit.