Stanford offers 2024 four-star quarterback Myles Jackson

The quarterback situation for Stanford in the post Tanner McKee era is murky at best.

Assuming McKee departs for the NFL after this season, the quarterback room is down to two quarterbacks with some sort of playing experience. Sophomore Ari Patu, who has 113 career passing yards and three touchdowns is the most experienced, and then there is freshman Ashton Daniels who has attempted one pass that went for four yards, and is used primarily as a wildcat quarterback.

It doesn't help that the program whiffed on every quarterback they offered in the 2023, which means that they won't be bolstering the room anytime soon. It is evident that the staff has already turned their attention to 2024 as they have now offered three quarterback recruits in the class with hopes that they can secure their signal caller of the future.

On Friday they sent out an offer to Long Beach native, four-star Myles Jackson.

An offer that in his tweet he referred to as a "dream offer" which certainly should bode well for Shaw and company. In watching his film, Jackson is a quarterback that can push the ball downfield and has no issues moving around in the pocket and buying time with his legs. He has a very strong arm and can throw the ball into tight windows.

My favorite aspect of his game is the fact that even when a play breaks down he has his eyes down filed, and will look to for multiple open receivers down field before taking off.

The 6-foot-2 Jackson currently ranks as the No. 333 player in the country, No. 24 quarterback, and No. 31 player in the state of California according to 247Sports.

He holds a total of 21 offers from programs such as Washington, Texas A&M, Georgia, LSU, and UCLA among others.