Stanford offers elite 2024 four-star athlete Kylan Fox

With a new head coach in town, especially one that has come from the FCS ranks, it is always interesting to see their approach to recruiting now that they are at a program as well known as Stanford.

Take away these past few seasons under David Shaw, and Stanford is one of the most successful programs in all of college football. The cachet of the program is one that resonates across the country, and new head coach Troy Taylor is looking to go head-to-head with the big dogs of recruiting.

Stanford's latest offer, which very well might have come at the latest time in the day on Tuesday night was to highly touted four-star athlete Kylan Fox. The Georgia native ranks as the No. 87 player in the country, No. 10 athlete, and No. 16 player in the state.

He plays both ways and could easily play either position in college, excelling at both tight and EDGE on defense. According to 247Sports, Fox holds a total of 57 offers.

As it Stands right now, he has taken unofficial visits to Louisville, Florida State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and is scheduled to take an unofficial to Florida this weekend. Fox stands in at 6-foot-4 and 208 pounds, and will likely be someone that Taylor and company push extremely hard to land. There aren't many athletes that can matchup to what he brings to the table, but Taylor and company will have to stand out in a sea full of offers.

Fox holds offers from programs such as Alabama, Ohio State, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Colorado.